General Motors' new logo unveiled this year builds on a strong heritage while bringing a more modern and vibrant look to GM’s familiar blue square. The auto giant said Friday it will build a new battery cell plant in the United States with partner LG Energy Solutions. Photo courtesy of General Motors

April 16 (UPI) -- General Motors and its electric vehicle joint venture partner LG Energy Solution said Friday they will invest $2.3 billion into a second battery cell plant for electric vehicles in the United States.

Ultium Cells LLC, the GM-LG Energy joint venture, will operate the plant in Spring Hill, Tenn. The plant will support the production of GM's Lyriq crossover and other electric vehicle production at GM's assembly plant in Spring Hill.

Advertisement

Ultium Cells is currently building its first plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

"The addition of our second all-new Ultium battery cell plant in the [United States] with our joint venture partner LG Energy Solution is another major step in our transition to an all-electric future," GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

Ultium batteries being produced could enable GM vehicles a one-charge range up to 450 miles or more with 0-60 mph acceleration in three seconds.

"This partnership with General Motors will transform Tennessee into another key location for electric vehicle and battery production," LG Energy Solution President and CEO Jonghyun Kim, said in a statement. "It will allow us to build solid and stable U.S-based supply chains that enable everything from research, product development and production to the procurement of raw components."

GM is banking on its Ultium battery technology to allow it to compete against companies producing a wide range of electric vehicles, from everyday passenger cars to luxury vehicles, work trucks, commercial trucks and high-performance machines.

Earlier this month, GM announced it will produce a new Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup truck and recently revealed GMC Hummer EV SUV at its assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Mich. Both will use the Ultium battery technology.