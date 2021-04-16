Universal Studios Hollywood has been closed since March 2020 during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by TreptowerAlex/Pixabay/UPI

Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., is scheduled to reopen on April 30. File Photo by Brendan McDemid/EPA

April 16 (UPI) -- The Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles reopened to the public on Friday for the first time since it shut down due to COVID-19 more than a year ago.

The park, located in Hollywood, reopened with coronavirus precautions in place, including masks, distancing and temperature checks.

"At long last, Universal Studios Hollywood rolls out the red carpet to resume operations and welcome guests back to the theme park," the park said in a statement.

"We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides," park President Karen Irwin added. "It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment."

Officials said there will be "rigorous" cleaning and disinfecting at all food locations and restrooms in the park.

Universal Studios Hollywood closed in March 2020 during the early weeks of the coronavirus outbreak and has not been open since. The park opened to select guests on Thursday.

Friday's opening comes about two weeks before Disneyland and California Adventure stage their grand reopening on April 30. The parks began selling tickets again on Thursday.

Disneyland said it will also require COVID-19 mitigation measures for entry, including masks and physical distancing.