Protesters gather outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department after a night of unrest following a fatal officer involved shooting in Brooklyn Center, Minn., on Monday. Photo by Tim Evans/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Two dozen people were arrested in the city of Brooklyn Center, Minn., during a fourth night of protests following the police-involved shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Authorities said some 500 people had gathered around the Brooklyn Center Police Department headquarters where protests have been focused since Sunday when former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop.

Potter was arrested and charged Wednesday morning with second-degree manslaughter for Wright's death.

Later that day, peaceful demonstrators gathered around the police station, but as night fell authorities said protesters, some armed with umbrellas, erected makeshift barricades.

Several dispersal orders were given prior to curfew setting in at 10 p.m. when authorities began conducting arrests.

Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol told reporters in a midnight press conference that 24 people were arrested and face charges from curfew violations to probable cause riot.

The number detained is lower than the more than 60 people arrested the night prior as most people left the area when asked to, Langer said.

Authorities had no need to use tear gas as they had previously, he said, describing the night as "almost uneventful."

"We are thankful that tonight the anxiety, the tension and the stress seemed to be lower even though emotions are still running high," he said. "My expectation, my hope, my desire is that tomorrow is better than tonight because tonight was better than last night."

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said despite the relative calm deputies and troops protecting the headquarters were still pelted with rocks, bricks and other projectiles as well as spray pained and shot with industrial-sized fireworks.

He said the majority of those arrested were not from Brooklyn Center.

"We need to bring peace to the city of Brooklyn Center with the Twin Cities so we can heal from the god-awful events that happened on Sunday," he said.

Police pulled Wright over Sunday afternoon for an expired registration on his car and an object hanging from his rearview mirror and discovered he was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant.

As he attempted flee the arresting officer, Potter discharged her weapon.

Authorities have stated they believe Potter had intended to use her Taser when she discharged her weapon.

The protests occur as the city of Minneapolis was already tense as it is home to the murder trial of former officer Derek Chauvin that is nearing its end. Chauvin has been charged with murder in the killing of George Floyd, whose Memorial Day death sparked protests against racial inequality nationwide.

John Harrington, commissioner of the department of public safety for the state, told reporters that community leaders on the ground told him that they want to keep the peace of Brooklyn Center.

"They did not want to see their city burn," he said.