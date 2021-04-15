Merck said, however, that it will continue trials for the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir, which it says shows promise as a potential treatment for milder cases of COVID-19. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

April 15 (UPI) -- Drugmaker Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced Thursday they are ending clinical trials for an experimental COVID-19 drug after concluding that it didn't sufficiently help patients hospitalized with the virus.

The companies had been examining the drug, called MK-7110, for its possible therapeutic effects on severe cases of COVID-19.

Advertisement

They noted that the positive effects of the drug weren't sufficient to "provide a meaningful measure of clinical effect."

CNBC reported Thursday that Merck and Ridgeback made the decision after U.S. regulators asked for more data to support a request for emergency use authorization -- a step that would have allowed Merck to distribute the drug nationwide to treat of severe COVID-19.

MK-7110 was one of the drugs Merck acquired when it bought private biopharmaceutical company OncoImmune last year.

The companies said, however, that they will continue trials for the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir, which they said has shown some promise as a potential treatment for milder cases of COVID-19. Studies in that direction will continue to a third phase, the companies said.

If molnupiravir is eventually approved to treat non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients , Merck says the drug would add a valuable option to what's currently a limited scope of treatments for asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

The companies say molnupiravir could possibly prevent milder cases of COVID-19 from advancing to severe illness that requires hospitalization.