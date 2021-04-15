The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., has been closed for 13 months due to COVID-19. It is scheduled to reopen April 30. File Photo by Brendan McDemid/EPA

April 15 (UPI) -- Disneyland is still a couple weeks away from its grand reopening, but tickets to return to the family resort for the first time in more than a year went on sale Thursday.

Tickets went up for sale for both Disneyland and the California Adventure theme park right next door in Anaheim, Calif.

Advertisement

Both parks are scheduled to reopen on April 30, but only to California residents. It's not yet known when out-of-state visitors will be allowed at either park.

"When we reopen our two theme parks, we will have enhanced health and safety measures," Disney Parks said in a statement earlier this month. "Theme park reservations will be available online, in advance only, for a specific date, subject to availability."

Some of the COVID-19 guidelines in effect at both parks include face coverings for all guests under 2 years old, physical distancing measures and temperature screenings.

Disney also said it will introduce cleaning, housekeeping modifications and systems that reduce physical contact.

"Certain attractions, experiences, services and amenities will be modified, have limited availability or remain closed," Disney Parks added.

Disney said its reservations system went online earlier this week.

Disneyland and California Adventure have been closed since March 2020. Walt Disney World in Florida closed for several weeks last year and reopened last July.