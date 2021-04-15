April 15 (UPI) -- Officers were not prepared to deal with the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, despite warnings of potential violence, according to the Capitol Police inspector general in congressional testimony he's set to give Thursday.

Inspector General Michael Bolton will detail the January attack when he testifies before the House Administration Committee, according to his opening statement. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. EDT.

The Capitol attack directly killed five people and led to the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. Radical Trump supporters perpetrated the violence.

Bolton has produced two reports on the Capitol Police response, and a third will be issued later this month. One says top officers in the department overlooked intelligence information that indicated congressional lawmakers themselves could be targets.

In his opening statement, Bolton describes the attack as a "takeover" and says Capitol Police lacked necessary relevant policies for its civil disturbance and intelligence divisions.

"As our work continues, my office sees continuing areas in our findings that [Capitol Police] needs [to] address," he says in his opening remarks. "Those areas are intelligence, training, operational planning, and culture change."

"We see that the department needs to move away from the thought process as a traditional police department and move to the posture as a protective agency," he adds. "A police department is a reactive force. A crime is committed; police respond and make an arrest. Whereas, a protective agency is postured to being proactive to prevent events such as January 6."

Bolton says the department also had faulty equipment, including munitions that were kept beyond their expiration date. He also notes there was a lack of agreement about the reality of the Jan. 6 threat.

"Certain officials believed [Capitol Police] intelligence products indicated there may be threats, but did not identify anything specific, while other officials believed it would be inaccurate to state that there were no known specific threats," Bolton says in his statement.

In his second report on the attack, Bolton said Capitol Police received a warning from the Department of Homeland Security more than two weeks before the attack.

As the department's inspector general, Bolton has promised to file a new report each month detailing the latest findings of investigations into the attack. His next report is expected April 30.

Donald Trump supporters breach Capitol, riot over election results Supporters of President Donald Trump riot against the Electoral College vote count on Wednesday in protest of Trump's loss to President-elect Joe Biden, prompting a lockdown of the Capitol Building. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo The rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo There were 15 arrests following the breach. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Pro-Trump rioters destroy network video gear as hundreds of others breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Capitol police stand guard as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo During the riots, one woman was fatally shot by Capitol Police and three others died due to medical emergencies. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Police also recovered two pipe bombs, one at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and one from the Republican National committee headquarters. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A cooler on Capitol grounds was recovered that contained molotov cocktails. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Congress proceedings resumed around 8 p.m., following the breach and lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A man holds a noose as Pro-Trump supporters riot at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A man holds a Confederate flag as Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Several injuries were reported during the melee. One woman died after being shot. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Rioters clambered up onto balconies and other parts of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Pro-Trump rioters clash with law enforcement officers at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The protests disrupted the joint session of Congress to certify the election results and put the Capitol on lockdown. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Proud Boys and other right-wing groups were among those who participated in the rallies that grew into a storming of the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo The National Guard and law enforcement agencies were brought in to secure the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A curfew was instituted for the city from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo U.S. Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the Capitol building. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Lawmakers were told to use gas masks after tear gas was deployed in the Capitol Rotunda. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The Capitol riot followed a speech by Trump in which he falsely claimed the election was stolen from him. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The protesters broke through a police line to get inside the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Protesters enter the Capitol building during the joint session of Congress. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Law enforcement officers point their weapons as protesters attempt to break into the House Chamber. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo Rioters break the glass of the main door of the House Chamber that is reinforced with a large piece of furniture. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo A large piece of furniture is carried to reinforce the main door of the House Chamber as congress members (above) carry their gas masks while being evacuated. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo House congress members carry their gas masks as they are evacuated. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protester attempting to enter the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress to certify the election results. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Trump supporters climb on scaffolding as they protest the election results in front of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Pro-Trump protesters climb on scaffolding. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Men step apart from the crowd to kneel. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo Trump supporters breach the security perimeter of the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A protester waves a flag outside the Capitol. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo Thousands of Trump supporters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Capitol on Pennsylvania Avenue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Trump speaks to the crowd. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo Trump said he will never concede his loss to Biden because "you don't concede when there's theft involved." Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo The protests spanned the area around the National Mall. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The U.S. Park Police said permits for the rally had been approved and amended by organizers to increase the capacity from 5,000 to 30,000 people. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo Trump also condemned Republicans who have not backed his attempts to overturn the election results. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo Trump supporters march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Under federal law, January 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A demonstrator wears an American flag around his head as he joins hundreds gathering and praying in protest. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A Trump supporter wears a Trump mask. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A Trump supporter prays in protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo U.S. Capitol Police exit the building with extra gear ahead of the gatherings to protest against the Electoral College vote count. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Trump supporters gather and march toward the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo Thousands of the president's supporters had packed the National Mall by mid-morning Wednesday, gathering between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo At least a dozen House Republicans and some senators have said they plan to object to the vote count. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo A simple majority is required to uphold the objection in each chamber, but both the House and the Senate must agree to the objection for it to succeed. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Vice President Mike Pence has said he will not interfere with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's win. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators gather and pray holding a cross at a protest against the Electoral College vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Trump supporters rally near the Capitol ahead of Congress's upcoming Electoral College election vote certification on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Trump, his supporters and some Republicans in Congress are citing baseless claims of widespread fraud in an effort to challenge Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Various groups of Trump supporters announced more rallies this week in support of Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones, greets supporters of Trump at the rally. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo D.C. police issued warnings to not bring firearms to the city while they concentrate on protecting houses of worship that express support for Black Lives Matter. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Harry's Bar and the Hotel Harrington, a popular location for the pro-Trump group the Proud Boys, is closed in anticipation of the rallies. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Trump tweeted support of the protesters, saying the presidential election had been "stolen" from him. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Supporters in matching hats rally ahead of Congress' upcoming Electoral College election vote certification. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo There has been no evidence of widespread fraud, despite Trump's claims. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Trump supporters rally at the U.S. Supreme Court. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo