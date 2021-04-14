April 14 (UPI) -- Veterans Affairs beneficiaries will begin receiving their stimulus payments on Wednesday from President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, officials say.

The Internal Revenue Service said the beneficiaries who receive the $1,400 payments first will receive them electronically. The agency hasn't yet said when paper checks will be sent, however.

The payments are the last round of disbursements from Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package to be sent out. Most Americans began receiving the payments a month ago; social security recipients and other federal beneficiaries began receiving theirs last week.

This last round of payments applies to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension benefit payments who don't normally file a tax return.

The IRS has said that more than 156 million stimulus payments have been deposited or sent out over the past month.

Also part of Biden's relief package is a $3,000 child tax credit, which IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said Tuesday will start going out this summer.

Rettig made the remarks in testimony before the Senate finance committee. He said the payments will begin in July.

American families will receive a $3,000 annual benefit per child ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 per child under the age of 6 for the 2021 tax year.