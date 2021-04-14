April 14 (UPI) -- Demand to refinance home mortgages in the United States has dipped to its lowest level in more than a year, an industry report said Wednesday.

According to the report from the Mortgage Bankers Association, applications to refinance are down by 5% for the most recent week. Refinancing demand is down 31% over the past 12 months and is at its lowest level since early 2020.

Advertisement

"Refinance activity has now decreased for nine of the past 10 weeks," MBA Associate Vice President of economic and industry forecasting Joe Kan said in a statement.

"Last week's index level was the lowest in over a year, as mortgage rates continue to trend higher. Many borrowers have either already refinanced at lower rates or are unwilling -- or unable -- to refinance at current rates."

Overall mortgage applications nationwide are down nearly 4%, the index shows, and notes that the rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage declined from 3.36% to 3.27% for the week.

Wednesday's report also said FHA applications rose to nearly 11%, while VA and USDA applications declined.