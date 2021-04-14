President Joe Biden on Wednesday appointed Erika Moritsugu as deputy assistant to the president and Asian American and Pacific Islander senior liaison. Photo courtesy National Partnership of Women and Families

April 14 (UPI) -- The White House on Wednesday announced Erika Moritsugu as deputy assistant to President Joe Biden and Asian American and Pacific Islander senior liaison.

Moritsugu, who currently serves as the vice president at the National Partnership for Women and Families, "will bring her experience and expertise to the Biden-Harris Administration where she will be a vital voice to advance the president and the administration's priorities," the White House said.

Before her work at the National Partnership for Women and Families, Moritsugu worked as vice president of government relations, advocacy and community engagement at the Anti-Defamation League.

She also served as general counsel for Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who praised the appointment in a statement Wednesday night.

"I applaud President Biden for swiftly addressing my concerns and creating a new senior-level AAPI liaison position at the White House," Duckworth wrote.

"I know first-hand that President Biden will benefit from [Moritsugu's] counsel, policy expertise and strong relationship-building skills, especially as his administration seeks to make sure AAPI leaders are present at the highest levels of government."

Duckworth and Sen. Maize Hirono of Hawaii last month threatened to oppose Biden's cabinet nominees who were not diverse until the administration committed to elevating Asian Americans to senior roles.