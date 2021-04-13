April 13 (UPI) -- Police in Minneapolis clashed with protesters for a second straight night after authorities identified the officer who fatally shot a 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop on Sunday as Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement late Monday that Potter had discharged her firearm Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center that resulted in the death of Daunte Wright. She has been placed on administration leave following the police-involved shooting.

Earlier Monday, authorities released a brief clip of the incident shot with her body camera.

During the press conference, Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said Potter had accidentally shot Wright with her firearm and believed that she "had the intention" to deploy their Taser.

The officers pulled Wright over Sunday afternoon and discovered he was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant.

In the footage released Monday, Wright appears to struggle with the arresting officer. Potter is then heard repeatedly saying "Taser" before discharging her weapon, firing a single bullet.

She then curses.

"I shot him," she is heard yelling.

The identification late Monday came as protesters and police clashed in the Minneapolis suburb for a second night despite Gov. Tim Walz declaring a curfew for the four counties of Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota and Anoka from 7 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tensions in Minneapolis had already been high due to the ongoing murder trial in the city of former officer Derek Chauvin who is charged with killing George Floyd, whose Memorial Day death sparked protests nationwide.

Authorities Monday night fired tear gas, rubber bullets and flash grenades at the several hundred protesters in Brooklyn Center who failed to heed their warnings to disperse after curfew set, the Star Tribune reported.

Col. Matt Langer of the Minnesota State Patrol told reporters during a 12:30 a.m. Tuesday press conference that officers from several agencies focused on protecting the Brooklyn Center Police Department headquarters, where protesters had gathered.

He said some 40 people were arrested on charges ranging from curfew violation to rioting in Brooklyn Center, after the officers protecting the facility "were shelled pretty significantly with objects" thrown by protesters.

A few officers received minor injuries from being hit with projectiles, he said, adding he is unaware of any protesters having sustained injuries.

Minnesota Operation Safety Net, the task force created to ensure public safety amid expected protests due to the Chauvin trial, earlier tweeted crowds at the police station were throwing bottles, bricks and other objects as well as lighting fireworks and shinning lasers into the officers' eyes.

Looting was also observed around the Brooklyn Center, he said, with Minneapolis Police Department Deputy Chief Amelia Huffman adding only five businesses were burgled during protests in Minneapolis.

She said 13 people had been arrested, including six for curfew violations, four for looting, two in connection to shots fired and one person on an outstanding warrant.

The NAACP on Monday condemned Wright's death, stating it occurred near where Floyd was killed.

"Both were fathers, both were Black men, both died at the hands of police," NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement. "Whether it be carelessness and negligence or a blatant modern-day lynching, the result is the same. Another Black man has died at the hands of police."

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that they are "incredibly saddened" by the shooting.

President Joe Biden later described the shooting as "tragic" but called on the public to stay come.

"We do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the Black community, in that environment is real, it's serious and it's consequential," he said. "But it will not justify violence and/or looting."