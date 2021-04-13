April 13 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday invited President Joe Biden to attend a joint session of Congress later this month.

In a letter to Biden, Pelosi formally invited the president to address the Wednesday, April 28 session "to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment."

Advertisement

"Nearly 100 days ago when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that 'Help Is On The Way.' Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!" Pelosi wrote.

The address would be Biden's first remarks before both chambers of Congress as President.

Pelosi had previously said she was awaiting decisions by the Office of the Attending Physician and House Sergeant at Arms regarding capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.