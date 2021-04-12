April 12 (UPI) -- Ride-share company Uber saw record demand during the month of March, the company said Monday.

The company said March was its best month performance-wise in a year and gross bookings exceeded a $30 billion annualized rate, a record.

Uber reported the performance in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It added that its food delivery business also set a record.

"The company's delivery business set another all-time record, crossing a $52 billion annualized gross bookings run-rate in March, growing more than 150% year-over-year," Uber wrote in the SEC filing.

"As vaccination rates increase in the United States, we are observing that consumer demand for [our] mobility [business] is recovering faster than driver availability, and consumer demand for delivery continues to exceed courier availability."

Monday's report came after Uber agreed last month to pay drivers in Britain a minimum wage and other benefits, but stopped short of classifying them as full employees.