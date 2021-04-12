Domino's autonomous pizza delivery vehicle, the R2, is seen in Houston, Texas, where it will undergo testing. The vehicle is developed by Nuro. Photo courtesy Nuro

April 12 (UPI) -- Domino's Pizza said Monday it's testing a self-driving delivery vehicle in southeastern Texas that could ultimately send out pies across the country.

Domino's said it's partnering with automated delivery company Nuro for the vehicle, called the R2, which has won regulatory approval from the Department of Transportation.

Advertisement

The company says it will first deliver pizzas in the Woodland Heights sector of Houston to test the automobile.

"We're excited to continue innovating the delivery experience for Domino's customers by testing autonomous delivery with Nuro in Houston," Dennis Maloney, Domino's senior vice president and chief innovation officer, said in a statement. "There is still so much for our brand to learn about the autonomous delivery space."

Domino's says the pilot program will help gauge how customers respond to the autonomous car.

Customers in Woodland Heights can order online and follow the vehicle's route via GPS, and finally pick up the pizza by punching a special PIN number into the car.

"This launch is really a glimpse of what's to come," Nuro President Dave Ferguson wrote in a blog post.

Domino's, which has more than 17,600 stores worldwide, has been testing autonomous modes of delivery for years.