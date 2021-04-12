Police said multiple agencies were on the scene of school shooting in Knoxville. Photo courtesy Knoxville Police Department

April 12 (UPI) -- Multiple people, including a police officer, were shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tenn., on Monday, authorities said.

The Knoxville Police Department reported on its official Twitter account about 4 p.m. EDT that "multiple agencies" were on the scene at Austin-East Magnet High School in the city.

A "reunification site" was established at the baseball field behind the school, they said.

The number of victims and conditions of the those who were shot was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.