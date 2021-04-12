April 12 (UPI) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid on Monday was charged with felony driving while intoxicated in connection with a February crash that left a 5-year-old girl severely injured, authorities said.

Reid, the 35-year-old son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, faces a charge of driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury, Jackson County, Mo., Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced.

Two children, including 5-year-old Ariel Young, were in a sport utility vehicle parked on the shoulder of a road near Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City when Reid slammed his Dodge Ram pickup into the SUV at a high rate of speed on Feb. 4, police allege.

Ariel suffered severe traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas as a result of the crash, medical records indicate.

Her 4-year-old cousin, Julianna, also was injured in the crash, but her injuries weren't life-threatening.

The Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave after the crash. He was not with the team for their Super Bowl LV appearance three days later in Tampa, Fla. His contract has not been renewed for next season.

Reid "acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed, failing to be aware of a disabled vehicle, striking it and causing physical injury to a child in that vehicle," Baker said.

Police reported he was traveling nearly 84 mph just 1.9 seconds before the crash. The former coach's blood alcohol content was measured at .113, they said.

Reid was scheduled to surrender for booking Monday with bail requested at $100,000. Baker said she will also ask that Reid be placed on GPS and alcohol monitoring.

"The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident," the team said in a statement. "Our prayers are focused on Ariel's continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family's designated representative during this challenging time."