April 10 (UPI) -- One person died and five others were hurt in a shooting on a Fort Worth, Texas, Friday night, authorities say.

Police say two vehicles with several people inside were driving eastbound on near Interstate 20 near Crowley Road Friday and began shooting at each other at about 10:15 p.m., WFAA reported.

A stray bullet hit a woman who was in a separate vehicle and another hit a man who was inside his house, situated near the freeway.

Dominick Dijuan Primes, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital, where died of his injuries, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Saturday.

The other five victims were also transported to area hospitals and are expected to survive their injuries, WFAA reported.

The Fort Worth police gang unit is investigating the incident, but police have not made any arrests.