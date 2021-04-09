April 9 (UPI) -- The police report on the California crash involving Tiger Woods earlier this year includes a number of new details, including that deputies found an empty pill bottle in his vehicle and the pro golf star thought for a few moments that he was in Florida.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department report also details the primary cause of the Feb. 23 crash as excessive speed, something investigators announced on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to the police report, Woods was disoriented immediately after his sport-utility vehicle ran off the road in Rolling Hills Estates, south of downtown Los Angeles, and rolled over. Initially, he thought he was in Florida.

The report notes that the disorientation was likely due to shock, rather than being under the influence of any substance. Deputies have said there were no signs of alcohol, slurred speech or anything else to suggest impairment.

The empty pill bottle was found in a backpack inside the SUV, the report says. It was not labeled.

"The container had no label and there was no indication as to what, if anything, had been inside," Deputy Justin Smith wrote in the report, according to the Los Angeles Times. "There was no open intoxicants or paraphernalia inside the vehicle."

The report also notes that Woods' blood pressure was "too low to administer any type of pain medication" at the scene after the crash.

Woods failed to negotiate a right curve on the road, which caused him to hit a curb and veer into the oncoming lanes before the SUV hit a tree and flipped over. Woods received severe injuries to his right leg and ankle.

Authorities have said Woods won't face charges related to the crash.

The department said on Wednesday that Woods' SUV was traveling 80-plus mph in the seconds before the crash, and there was no evidence of braking during that time. The speed limit on the road Woods was driving was 45 mph.

The conclusions were based on the official investigation and the data recorder from Woods' vehicle.

Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving charges in 2017 and was cited for careless driving in 2009, in connection to hitting a tree and a fire hydrant with his vehicle outside his Florida home.