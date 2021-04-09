April 9 (UPI) -- Boeing said Friday that it has recommended that more than a dozen carriers look into a possible electrical problem with a group of 737 Max aircraft in their fleets.

The planemaker said it's making the recommendation to 16 carriers worldwide that fly the 737 Max, which is the same model that was grounded worldwide for nearly two years for a software problem in the flight system that caused two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Africa.

The recommendation says the airlines should verify that a "sufficient ground path" exists for a particular component of the planes' electrical system.

Boeing is asking the carriers to check certain 737 Max planes with specific tail numbers.

"We are working closely with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on this production issue," Boeing said in a statement.

"We are also informing our customers of specific tail numbers affected and we will provide direction on appropriate corrective actions."

U.S. carriers began flying the 737 Max again in late 2020 after Boeing fixed the software issue and it was approved by the FAA. Nearly 350 people were killed in the related crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Four U.S. airlines fly Boeing's 737 Max -- American, Southwest, United and Alaska Airlines.