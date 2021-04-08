April 8 (UPI) -- U.S. officials blacklisted seven Chinese supercomputing entities on Thursday over their purported support for efforts to destabilize security.

The Commerce Department blacklisted the entities for involvement in building supercomputers used by Chinese military actors, destabilizing military modernization efforts and weapons of mass destruction programs.

"Supercomputing capabilities are vital for the development of many -- perhaps almost all -- modern weapons and national security systems, such as nuclear weapons and hypersonic weapons," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in the statement.

"[We] will use the full extent of [our] authorities to prevent China from leveraging U.S. technologies to support these destabilizing military modernization efforts."

The blacklisted entities include Tianjin Phytium Information Technology, Shanghai High-Performance Integrated Circuit Design Center, Sunway Microelectronics, National Supercomputing Center Jinan, National Supercomputing Center Shenzhen, National Supercomputing Center Wuxi and National Supercomputing Center Zhengzhou.

Officials said they are being punished for conducting activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

The department's blacklist restricts exports for those on it, but doesn't affect transactions completed before the punishment was announced.

The department sanctioned Chinese cellphone maker Huawei in 2019 over national security concerns and later blocked the company from obtaining foreign-made semiconductors built using U.S. technology.

Beijing threatened last year to punish U.S. companies after further Huawei sanctions.