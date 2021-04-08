April 8 (UPI) -- Automaker General Motors says it will have to cut production at some of its assembly plants in North America due to a lingering shortage of semiconductor chips.

A plant located in Spring Hill, Tenn., will close for a couple weeks on Saturday and facilities in Lansing, Mich., and Mexico and will close on April 19.

Advertisement

GM also plans to extend downtime at plants in Kansas and Canada through at least the middle of May.

"We continue to work closely with our supply base to find solutions for our suppliers' semiconductor requirements," GM spokesman David Barnas said in a report by the Detroit Free Press.

"Our intent is to make up as much production lost at these plants as possible."

Semiconductors are used for a range of auto electronics, from powertrain control systems to advanced safety systems and in-car entertainment.

Meanwhile, GM said it plans to restart a Missouri plant that was idled last week because of the shortage. The Wentzville Assembly plant, which is involved in midsize truck production, will start up again on Monday.

The chip shortage has affected all U.S. automakers in recent weeks and months. Stellantis said last month it temporarily closed several plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and Ford cut production at some of its North America plants.

Ford said previously that it would close its Louisville, Ky., plant for two weeks starting Monday.