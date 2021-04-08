April 8 (UPI) -- A Colorado vaccination site shut down Thursday after 11 people experienced nausea and dizziness upon being vaccinated.

The mass vaccination site at Dick's Sporting Goods Park paused operations after administering 1,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine as two patients were sent to a hospital for observation and EMTs treated nine others on site by giving them juice and water.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a statement saying the actions were taken out of an abundance of caution and that there was "no reason to believe" those who were vaccinated at the site should be concerned.

The department noted that healthcare providers monitor patients for at least 15 minutes after injection and 30 minutes for patients with a history of anaphylaxis to monitor for reactions.

"We know it can be alarming to hear about people getting transported to the hospital, and we want to reassure Coloradans that the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and public health are closely monitoring all the authorized vaccines continually. From what we know, today's side effects were consistent with what can be expected," Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander, said.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting system said there have been 10 previous reactions documented at community vaccine sites before Thursday.

Officials said the 640 patients who were unable to receive their scheduled vaccinations on Thursday will be automatically rescheduled for appointments at the site on Sunday, when it will administer the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.