April 8 (UPI) -- Police in the central Texas town of Bryan said one person was killed and four others were critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bryan Police Department tweeted that there were a total of seven victims including one death, four transported to hospital in critical condition and one hospitalized with a minor injury.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske said the seventh person was hospitalized after experiencing an asthma attack in relation to the incident.

Authorities identified the suspect shortly before midnight as 27-year-old Larry Bollin of Grimes County, stating he has been charged with murder and booked into the Brazos County Sheriff's Office.

Buske said Bollin was taken into custody away from the scene about an hour after the shooting and may have been an employee at Kent Moore Cabinets.

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted that a trooper was shot while pursuing a person believed to be involved in the shooting and was in serious but stable condition.

The Bryan Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Stone City Drive at 2:30 p.m.

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said the scene was secured and they were interviewing employees from businesses in the area as the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was deployed to join the investigation.

Bryan is a town of about 84,000 people located about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot issued a statement on Thursday saying he has been working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement.

"The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect," he said. "Celia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect."