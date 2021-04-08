April 8 (UPI) -- Police in the central Texas town of Bryan said several people were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bryan Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a shooting at the 300 block of Stone City Drive at 2:30 p.m., adding that the suspect was at large.

Advertisement

Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said six people were injured and two ambulances left the scene of the shooting as victims were transported to local hospitals, while six more were being dispatched, local outlet The Eagle reported.

James said the scene was secured and they were interviewing employees from businesses in the area as the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was deployed to join the investigation.

Bryan is a town of about 84,000 people located about 100 miles northwest of Houston.