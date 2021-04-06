April 6 (UPI) -- A total of four people died in New York City late Monday night in what police say was a triple-murder-suicide.

Investigators said a man shot the mother of his young daughter at an apartment in Brooklyn and two of her other daughters, who were unrelated to him, just before midnight Monday. He then shot himself. All four died.

The suspect's 9-year-old daughter was unharmed and called 911 after the shootings.

Police said the mother was 45 and her daughters were 21 and 16. The suspected gunman was 46 years old and authorities said they found two guns near his body, which was outside the apartment in the street.

None of their identities were immediately released.