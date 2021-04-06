April 6 (UPI) -- After taking in expert testimony Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, jurors are expected Tuesday to hear from the man who was with George Floyd during the arrest that led to his death.

Tuesday's proceedings were scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

Advertisement

Attorneys will question Morries Hall, who accompanied Floyd to the convenience store on May 25, 2020. He previously said he would refuse to answer questions if he was forced to testify.

Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross testified last week that she and Floyd had obtained drugs from Hall in the past.

So far during Chauvin's trial, defense attorneys have argued that drug use and a pre-existing health condition were the causes of Floyd's death. Prosecutors contend that Floyd died during the arrest because Chauvin kept his knee pressed to the back of his neck for almost 10 minutes outside the convenience store.

Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, who pronounced Floyd dead at a Minneapolis hospital, told jurors Monday that the likely cause of death was "oxygen deficiency," or asphyxia.

Also testifying Monday was Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who said Chauvin violated department policy by pressing his knee to the back of Floyd's neck.