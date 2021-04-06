April 6 (UPI) -- Fort Detrick military personnel fatally shot a U.S. Navy corpsman suspected of critically injuring two men Tuesday at a nearby business park in Maryland.

A 38-year-old Navy medic critically injured two men by shooting them at Riverside Tech Park in Frederick, Md., according to the city police department, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The Navy said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun the shooting involved U.S. Navy sailors and the shooter was a Navy hospital corpsman.

The Frederick Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter at approximately 8:30 a.m., the FPD said in a statement.

When police arrived, they found two victims who suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to an area shock trauma center, according to the statement. The shooter then drove to Fort Detrick military base where military police shot and killed him.

The gunman breached the Nalin Pond gate located off of Oppossumtown Pike and after he was "neutralized" life-saving procedures were initiated, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a U.S. Army Garrison Facebook post.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our people," U.S. Army Garrison Fort Detrick Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally said in the post. "Our emergency responders are well trained for these types of situations and the fast response of our military police enabled us to contain this threat quickly."

Investigation into the incident by Fort Detrick and local law enforcement is ongoing.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando appeared at a news conference along with representatives from the the Maryland State Police, the FBI Baltimore Field Office, and the city's Mayor Michael O'Connor.

"The public is no longer at risk," Lando said at the news conference. "Everyone is safe."

Frederick's Mayor Michael O'Connor sent condolences to the families of those critically injured.

"I just want to send the city's wishes to the families of the victims in the hopes of quick recoveries," O'Connor said.