Protesters comfort each other at the memorial service in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Protesters and mourners gather at the memorial service in New York City . Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

On Thursday in New York, civil rights leader the Rev. Kevin McCall puts his hand in the air while Terrence Floyd holds a memorial service for his brother, George Floyd, in New York City. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Mourners wear t-shirts with Floyd's likeness as they line up to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas speaks to the media after paying his respects to Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The Rev. Al Sharpton is set to deliver the eulogy at the funeral service on Tuesday. He also spoke at an earlier service in Minneapolis. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Mourners wear face masks as they wait in line to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The six-hour visitation period is open to public but face masks and gloves are required over coronavirus concerns. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Mourners line up to pay respects to Floyd at the Fountain of Praise Church. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The Sherrof family of Houston wearing matching shirts reading "I can't breathe" line up with mourners to pay respects to Floyd on Monday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Thousands of mourners gathered to pay their respects during the public visitation. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired and charged in Floyd's death, including Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video holding his knee against Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes before he died. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Floyd's casket is removed after a public visitation at the church. After Tuesday's funeral, the casket will be taken by horse- drawn carriage to Houston Memorial Gardens in suburban Pearland, Texas, to be buried next to his mother, Larcenia Floyd. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, becomes emotional as he speaks at a press briefing at the Fountain of Praise Church. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Mourners lay flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the church as they line up to pay their respects. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A mourner sings a hymn as she pays her respects to Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at a press briefing at the Fountain of Praise Church, where he will deliver a euology during Floyd's funeral on Tuesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Mourners participate in a candle-light vigil at Floyd's alma mater, Jack Yates High School, in Houston on Monday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Pallbearers bring the coffin into the church for Tuesday's funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

The casket is polished before the funeral on Tuesday. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Mourners kneel in prayer in front of a makeshift memorial at the church before Tuesday's funeral. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

A guest holds up a sign with an image of George Floyd bearing the phrase "I Can't Breathe." Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

The Hearse carrying the body of George Floyd to Houston Memorial Gardens passes the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo speaks to the press prior to the funeral of George Floyd. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

The Rev. Al Sharpton (L) prepares to lead Floyd's family into the church sanctuary. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, pauses at the casket during Tuesday's funeral service at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Rep. Al Green (L) and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner watch the family enter the sanctuary. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Actor Channing Tatum (L), sits with actor Jamie Foxx during the funeral service for George Floyd. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for president, speaks via video link at the funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Zsa Zsa Floyd (L), the sister of George Floyd, embraces her sister LaTonya Floyd during the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Floyd's daughter Gianna (L) sits with her mother, Roxie Washington, at the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

A family member holds her fist in the air as Sharpton gives the eulogy. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

LaTonya Floyd (L) speaks during the funeral for her brother. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Rodney Floyd (L), the brother of George Floyd, speaks during the funeral service. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

Pallbearers take the casket from the church after his funeral. Pool Photo by Godofredo A. Vasquez/UPI | License Photo

Pallbearers place Floyd's casket into the hearse at the church. Pool Photo by David J. Phillip/UPI | License Photo

A memorial to Floyd can be seen at the entrance of the Fountain of Praise church. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

A horse-drawn carriage carries a golden casket containing the body of George Floyd to a cemetery in Pearland, Texas, to buried next to his mother on Tuesday. Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- The murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who's charged with the death of George Floyd, begins its second week on Monday -- and jurors are expected to hear expert testimony involving the cause of Floyd's death and the use of police force during his arrest.

Jurors heard from 19 witnesses last week, including several who were present during Floyd's death and gave emotional testimony in describing the scene and their attempts to intervene.

Advertisement

Court is scheduled to resume Monday at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to be a key witness for the prosecution this week. Arradondo has previously called Floyd's death a "murder," and said that Chauvin should have known better than to keep his weight on Floyd's neck.

Last week, Chauvin's former supervisor and other officers testified about police training and the officers' use of force against Floyd. Minneapolis Police Lt. Richard Zimmerman said Friday that kneeling on the neck of a suspect is potentially lethal and called Chauvin's use of force on Floyd "totally unnecessary."

"Holding him down to the ground face down and putting your knee on the neck for that amount of time, is just uncalled for," he said.

Zimmerman also said in testimony last week that officers should have stopped restraining Floyd after he was handcuffed.

Chauvin and three other officers arrested Floyd on May 25, 2020, after an employee at a convenience store said he tried to pay with a counterfeit $20 bill. During the arrest, Chauvin forced him into a prone position on the ground and kneeled down on the back of his neck for several minutes.

On Thursday, Zimmerman became the second senior officer to question Chauvin's use of force during his testimony. Retired Sgt. David Pleoger, Chauvin's supervisor, said the physical restraint against Floyd should have ended when it became clear he was "no longer offering up any resistance."

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has sought to persuade jurors that drugs contributed to Floyd's death, not Chauvin's actions.

Also testifying last week was the clerk of the store that called police about Floyd's possibly counterfeit money, who told the court he felt some regret about the confrontation.

"I was standing there on the curb, and I was just like, 'They're not going to help him,'" clerk Christopher Martin said of watching Floyd's arrest, adding that he felt some guilt about the ordeal.

The jury can convict Chauvin of second- or third-degree murder, or second-degree manslaughter. The trial is expected to last around four weeks.