April 5 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles area was shaken by a series of earthquakes on Monday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.0 magnitude quake occurred before dawn just east of Los Angeles International Airport.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lennox, southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

A 2.5 magnitude aftershock was also recorded in the area early Monday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Multiple small earthquakes have recently occurred in the Los Angeles area, including one with a magnitude of 3.4 on Sunday.