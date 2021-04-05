April 5 (UPI) -- At least one person was dead and five others, including four minors, were injured following a shooting at a Birmingham park where hundreds had gathered to enjoy their Easter Sunday evening, authorities said.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Rod Mauldin told reporters during a press briefing that officers responded at about 7 p.m. to the shooting at W.C. Patton Park that was the result of altercation among a group of men.

A 32-year-old woman who was in the backseat of a car was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Five others ages 21, 17, 16, 15 and 4 were injured but in stable condition, according to police.

The Birmingham Police Department said earlier on Twitter that officers were working to gather information after "multiple victims" suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at local hospitals.

Most of those injured are believed to have been bystanders, Mauldin said, adding no suspect had yet been taken into police custody.

"This park was full of people, full of families, and we know people saw things today," Mauldin said while asking those of the public with information about the shooting to contact the authorities. "No matter how big or small you think it is, it's valuable to us tonight. We need descriptions. We need names."

Mauldin said the park used to be a problem for law enforcement, but it hasn't been for sometime until Sunday.

"We haven't had any problems recently, but today is a major problem," he said.