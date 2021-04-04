April 4 (UPI) -- Authorities said the pilot of a small plane that crashed in the Colorado mountains was found dead on Sunday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the single occupant, an adult male, of the crashed plane was found deceased on scene," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. "Our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

The sheriff's office was notified of a possible aircraft crash in the Wigwam Creek Trail area at 8:19 p.m. on Saturday and deployed a search for the wreckage site, which was located on Sunday when troops were deployed on the ground to reach the pilot and the plane.

"The area that it was found was very difficult to get to," said Sgt. Rod Parker of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 9 News reported. "It took several hours for Alpine Rescue to get him."

The identity of the pilot was not released.

The National Transportation Safety Board identified the plane as a Magnus Fusion 212 and that it crashed about 20 miles south of Conifer, which is just outside of Denver.

The plane had departed from the Colorado Air and Space Port in Watkins, it said in a statement, adding, "Air Safety Investigator plans to arrive on scene Monday a.m."

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the investigation has been turned over to the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration.