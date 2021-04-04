After recovering from a cold blast that brought temperatures across the Northeast below average, several areas are expected to soar past normal this week.

New York City's temperatures couldn't even reach 40 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday as an intense storm brought cold air into the region and caused temperatures to plummet below normal. The city sat about 15 degrees below average for the day. Philadelphia reported a high of 44 on Friday, also 15 degrees below average. Temperatures like these are more common in February rather than April.

Temperatures did have a swift rebound on Saturday, however, bringing them almost back to normal. New York City recorded a high of 53 F, almost a 15-degree rise from the day before, but still slightly below average for early April. Philadelphia bounced back as well, also hitting the 53-degree mark, though this still put the city several degrees below normal. However, this won't be the end of the warming trend.

"Early this week, a slight northward bulge in the jet stream will break portions of the northeastern United States out of the chilly pattern which overtook the area to begin April. This northward lift of the jet stream will allow warmer air from the southwest to filter north and east across much of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and parts of southern New York through Monday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

Forecast to reach 61 on Sunday, New York City is anticipated to remain in the 60s for a majority of the week. From Monday to Wednesday, the high temperature each day is forecast to top out in the middle 60s. It is far from record breaking, but as the city usually reaches the upper 50s this time of year, making for a pleasant stretch of weather. Philadelphia will stay in the 60s almost all week as well and is expected to climb to 67 on Monday, over 5 degrees above normal.

"Anyone hoping for a beautiful day to hold an outdoor, socially distanced Easter feast will be in luck across the southern portions of the Northeast and even the mid-Atlantic on Sunday," Gilbert said.

Unfortunately, not all areas are set to have springlike weather this week. Parts of New England will likely be excluded from the mild conditions.

"A storm will churn just off the coast of northern New England to start the week. Due in part to this storm, unseasonably chilly air will be kept in place across much of New England. As it spins offshore, the storm will even bring periods of snow showers to parts of Maine on Sunday and Monday," Gilbert said.

Bangor, Maine, is anticipated to keep temperatures in the upper 40s on Sunday, but likely won't reach above 45 degrees on Monday thanks to the offshore storm. Some rain and snow is even forecast across the area late Sunday into Monday.

"New England can sometimes be one of the last places in the Lower 48 states to warm up in the spring. This is due in part to an influence of cold Atlantic waters that border the region, as well as intrusions from cold air lingering over eastern Canada," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Though blustery winds will command much of northern New England this week, Boston likely lie on the fringes of milder conditions. The city's highest temperature this week is forecast to be 59 and occur on Sunday. The city typically reports early April high temperatures in the lower 50s.

"Warmth will continue to slowly overspread the Northeast through midweek, but this warmth may come at the cost of some unsettled weather. Warmer air will surge north and east ahead of a storm set to bring the threat for volatile weather back to the center of the country," Gilbert said.

High temperatures like these aren't likely to stick around forever, but it seems that for the near future, most areas will have temperatures hovering just above average.

"While this week's warmup is not expected to be of the record-shattering variety, many residents across parts of the southern portion of the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic will experience high temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal through at least midweek," Gilbert concluded.