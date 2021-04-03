April 3 (UPI) -- A shooting at a Wilmington, N.C., house party overnight left three people dead and four others injured, local police said Saturday.

The Wilmington Police Department said it responded to reports of gunfire just after midnight.

"Upon arrival, they discovered a gunfight had erupted inside the home during a house party and seven people were struck by gunfire. Three of the seven are deceased," the WPD said in a statement.

Officials didn't release the names of the victims pending notification of next of kin.

Emergency officials transported the four injured to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

"Our hearts go out to all affected by this senseless violence, and we ask that anyone with information surrounding this incident please come forward so that we may find justice," the WPD said.

The violence was one of multiple mass shootings throughout the United States in recent weeks.

A gunman opened fire Wednesday at a Southern California business, killing four people, including a 9-year-old boy.

Ten people died March 22 in Boulder, Colo., after a gunman attacked people at a King Soopers grocery store. Boulder police officer Eric Talley, the first to respond to the scene, was among the dead.

And shootings by a single gunman at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead, six of whom were Asian women, sparking questions of a racial motive.