The new rules that take effect Friday allow arenas like the Carrier Dome at Syracuse University to start allowing fans back in the building, with capacity limts. UPI Photo/File

April 2 (UPI) -- Fans of collegiate sports teams in New York will be allowed to return to the stands, starting Friday, under a new order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Under the new rules, indoor campus sports facilities can allow up to 10% of capacity and outdoor stadiums with more than 2,500 seating can operate at 20% capacity.

All attending fans must show proof of a recent negative coronavirus test or immunization, Cuomo said.

"College athletics not only provide opportunities for entertainment and community pride but also plays a critical role in helping drive local economies," Cuomo said in a statement this week. "We are now in a place where we can begin allowing them to return to games as well.

"As New York continues its work to beat back [COVID-19] and expand vaccine access statewide, we will continue tore-open different aspects of life through a science-based approach so we can return to normal as safely as possible."

New York is home to numerous collegiate sports teams, including programs at Syracuse University, Columbia University and the University of New York at Buffalo.

Syracuse, home of one of the country's best known indoor arenas in the Carrier Dome, announced Thursday it has started selling a limited amount of tickets for its popular men's and women's lacrosse matches. The Carrier Dome holds 49,000 fans.

Some schools, though, will remain without fans for now.

Lori Anctil, athletic director for the College of St. Rose, said the Northeast 10 Conference still has a league-wide no-fan policy.

"So unfortunately we need that rule to change for us to have fans," Anctil said, according to the Albany Times-Union. "Hopefully soon."