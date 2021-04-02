April 2 (UPI) -- Mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was discharged from a New York City hospital on Friday after he was admitted for a kidney stone.

Yang, a Democratic tech entrepreneur who became a household name when he ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, announced on Twitter that he was out of the hospital.

Advertisement

"Have been discharged and will now proceed to drink lots of water for the rest of the day," he tweeted.

"And thanks Evelyn for keeping me company as I experienced my first (and hopefully last) kidney stone."

"Andrew is doing well on meds, with the best care team ever," wife Evelyn Yang tweeted.

"We are joking about how this kidney stone is our third baby. Apparently, it's the closest men can get to labor."

Yang tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and experienced mild symptoms. He was forced to temporarily halt his in-person campaign for New York City mayor until he recovered.

Yang presently is considered the front-runner in a crowded candidate field. The city will hold its Democratic primary in late June.