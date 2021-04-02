April 2 (UPI) -- A man accused of opening fire at a Southern California business, killing four people, including a child, and injuring three others, has been charged with four counts of murder and could face the death penalty, prosecutors announced Friday.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez faces four felony counts of murder, one felony count of attempted murder and two felony counts of attempted murder of a police officer. He also faces a number of firearms-related enhancements.

Advertisement

Prosecutors also accused him of a special circumstance of multiple murders, making him eligible for the death penalty.

Orange police said Gonzalez, who knew the victims, locked the gates to the business complex before opening fire inside a business called Unified Homes on Wednesday evening.

Officers fired on the him through the gates and subdued him before using bolt cutters to break the bike locks and access the scene.

Police said officers found a 9-year-old boy deceased in the courtyard outside the business along with an adult woman who was injured. The three other deceased victims -- two women and a man -- were found inside the business.

The Orange Police Department on Friday released the names of three of the deceased victims: Jenevieve Raygoza, 28; Luis Tovar, 50; and Matthew Farias, 9.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and our community who have all been impacted," the OPD said.