April 1 (UPI) -- The fourth day of the criminal trial against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began Thursday with prosecutors retracing the final days of George Floyd's life.

Acquaintances of Floyd's took the stand early Thursday and spoke of the 46-year-old man's character and his life in Minneapolis.

Among those testifying Thursday is Floyd's girlfriend Courteney Ross, who said Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 two months before he died during the arrest by Chauvin and three other officers in May 2020.

Ross also spoke about how she and Floyd struggled with opioid addiction.

The store clerk, who called police over a questionable $20 bill Floyd had used to pay for cigarettes, was emotional during his testimony Wednesday and told jurors he suspected Floyd was already dead by the time the ambulance arrived.

Chauvin, who faces conviction on a murder or manslaughter charge, kept his knee pressed down on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes during the arrest before he died.