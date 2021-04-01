April 1 (UPI) -- Hispanic and Black workers continue to be underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, workforce and education trends do not appear to show an increase, according to a Pew Research Center study released Thursday.

The study found that Hispanic workers make up just 8% of all STEM workers in the United States despite accounting for 17% of total workers in the country, while Black workers comprise 11% of all employed adults and 9% of STEM workers, including 5% in engineering and architecture.

Advertisement

The share of Hispanic workers in STEM has increased 1% since 2016, in line with their growth in the overall workforce, while there has been no change in the share of Black workers in STEM jobs since 2016.

Students from the two groups are also underrepresented among STEM graduates as Black students earn 7% of STEM bachelor's degrees, below the 10% of all bachelor's degrees, while Hispanic students represent 12% of STEM graduates versus 15% of all college graduates.

RELATED Manufacturing sector marks highest growth since December 1983

Conversely, White and Asian workers are overrepresented in the field. The study found that White workers constitute 67% of workers in STEM jobs, surpassing their 63% share of total employment, while Asian workers hold 13% of STEM jobs compared to 6% of employment across all occupations.

Women represent 50% of people employed in STEM, compared to 47% of the overall workfoce but representation varies across employment clusters. Women make up 74% of those in health-related employment, 48% in life science, 47% in math and 40% in physical science but just 25% of computer occupations and 15% of engineering.

The study also found that pay disparities based on race and gender exist within the field as women in STEM earn an average of $66,200 compared to $90,000 earned by men.

Asian men are the top earners in the field with median earnings of $103,300, followed by White men and Asian women at about $90,000, Hispanic men at $73,000 as well as Black men and White women both above $60,000, while Black women and Hispanic women earn $57,000.

The report was conducted by analyzing federal data using gender, racial and ethnic diversity among those employed in and earning degrees in STEM fields.