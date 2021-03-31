March 31 (UPI) -- Facebook users can now control who comments on their posts, the social media company announced Wednesday.

The new tool allows users to limit comments to those who can see the post or only those who have been tagged in the post.

Advertisement

Previously, there was no way for posters to screen comments before they were published unless the page administrators used a keyword filter for a word or words to prevent the comments from being posted.

"Now, you can control your commenting audience for a given public post by choosing from a menu of options," Facebook said in a statement Wednesday.

"By adjusting your commenting audience, you can further control how you want to invite conversation onto your public posts and limit potentially unwanted interactions."

Wednesday's change is similar to a recent move by Twitter to limit who can reply to tweets.

Facebook's change follows a 2019 Australian court ruling that said news media companies are liable for defamatory comments posted by users responding to news articles on the companies' platform pages. The ruling said media companies have a responsibility to monitor comments.

In February, Facebook announced it would no longer allow Australian users and news organizations to post links to news articles on the social media platform.

In its announcement Wednesday, Facebook also introduced a "Feed Filter Bar" that it says makes it easier for users to sort, browse and control their news feed.