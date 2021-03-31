March 31 (UPI) -- Sabra announced a voluntary recall on some packages of its hummus, citing potential salmonella contamination.

The company issued a recall of approximately 2,100 cases of its 10-ounce Classic Hummus after salmonella contamination was discovered by a routine screen of a single tub, the Food and Drug Administration said in a statement Monday.

"The voluntary recall is limited only to 10-ounce Classic Hummus. No other Sabra products are affected by this recall," the FDA said.

The affected product was distributed in 16 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Affected packages contain a "Best Before Date" of April 26, 2021, with a timestamp of Feb. 10 between "18:00:27 and 23:49:00."

The FDA added that no illnesses or consumer complaints had been reported in connection with the recall.

Consuming food contaminated with salmonella can result in salmonellosis, which includes common symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 hours to 72 hours after consumption.