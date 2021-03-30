March 30 (UPI) -- Police in Philadelphia are looking for a gunman who opened fire inside a mall in the city and killed a 21-year-old man there.

Investigators say the shooting occurred inside the Philadelphia Mills mall late Monday afternoon in the northeast part of the city.

Gunfire erupted inside the mall's food court area about 5 p.m. Police found the man lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooter fled the mall and no arrests have been made.

After hearing gunfire, people locked themselves inside individual stores and were later escorted out of the mall by police. No other injuries were reported.

Surveillance video shows the victim had gotten into a physical altercation before he was shot, police said. The mall was put on lockdown as officers searched for the gunman and was closed down on Monday night.

"It is kind of disturbing to see these things happen. Especially in a mall," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told KYW-TV.

The victim was able to get up and run about 75 feet before he collapsed, Small noted.

Yaimmie Letona, an expecting mother, was sitting in the food court with her family when the gunfire started.

"Everybody started running, so I didn't know what to do. I was going crazy," Letona told WPVI-TV. "Being pregnant, my pressure went down, up."

The victim wasn't immediately identified, and police have not yet disclosed the suspect's identity.