March 30 (UPI) -- Slain Boulder, Colo., police officer Eric Talley, who was killed last week in the shooting at a grocery store that killed nine others, will be honored with a public memorial on Tuesday.

Boulder officials said all public attendance for the memorial will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. For that reason, the event will be shown via live stream.

All public meetings have also been canceled and all city facilities will be closed Tuesday.

Talley was killed last week at the King Soopers market in Boulder when police say Ahmad Alissa opened fire inside the store.

Alissa, 21, has been charged with all 10 deaths.

The public funeral for Talley is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. MDT on Tuesday.

Talley was honored with a Catholic mass on Monday and will be buried following Tuesday's public funeral.

"Our entire community is reeling from this tragedy, including our employees," Boulder interim City Manager Chris Meschuk said in a statement.

"Ten lives were lost last week, including a beloved colleague and a city advisory board volunteer, and our staff needs space and time to reflect, grieve and process an incredibly challenging week."

Some streets and intersections in Boulder will be closed to make way for Tuesday's memorial procession.