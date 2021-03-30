As part of its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2022, Netflix will invest resources in Kenya to protect the dryland forest home to hundreds of endangered species. File Photo by Daniel Irungu/EPA-EFE

March 30 (UPI) -- Netflix unveiled a "climate commitment" plan on Tuesday called Net Zero plus Nature, aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the end of 2022 and every year thereafter.

Netflix sustainability officer Emma Stewart said "nature is at the heart" of the commitment and that the company will help fund initiatives to restore grasslands, mangroves and healthy soils.

Its three-part plan aims to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030, retain existing carbon storage for emissions it can't avoid internally and remove carbon from the atmosphere by investing in the regeneration of natural ecosystems.

The company said its carbon footprint was 1.1 million metric tons in 2020, half of which was generated by Netflix-branded films and series. The other half stems from corporate offices, purchased goods and network services. The figure doesn't include emissions from electronic devices used by Netflix subscribers.

Netflix joined a research effort called DIMPACT, Variety reported, which established a consensus on how to measure the footprint of streaming services and other Internet uses. It estimated that watching one hour of streaming in 2020 would produce well under 100g of carbon dioxide.

Netflix also formed an independent advisory group of more than 60 experts. According to Stewart, the strategy aligns with Oxford University principles for carbon offsetting with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, in accordance with the Paris Agreement.

One of those experts is Christiana Figueres, co-architect of the U.N. Paris Agreement and co-founder of Global Optimism.

"Netflix's sustainability strategy is music to our ears," she told Variety. "We are delighted to see Netflix apply the same positive disruption to sustainability that they've applied in their business, upping the ambition for achieving near-term net-zero targets and harnessing its superpower of storytelling to educate and entertain citizens."

Stewart joined Netflix full-time in October 2020. She worked as a scientist in Kenya, Brazil and Mexico, and in 2009, she helped develop the world's first science-based climate target methodology.

She holds a PhD in environmental science from Stanford University. She served as director of urban efficiency and climate at the World Resources Institute between 2018 and 2020 and as an adviser to Netflix.

"I'm fortunate to be able to combine my love of science and storytelling at Netflix, where we aspire to entertain the world," she said. "But that requires a habitable world to entertain."