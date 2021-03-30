March 30 (UPI) -- Apple announced Tuesday it will host its Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 online from June 7-11, and it's also now opening the Swift Student Challenge.

The WWDC is a free event for developers to receive insight about the future of iOS, IPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS and how technology changes may impact how they build apps and games, according to a statement.

"We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing said in a statement. "We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play."

The announcement included an image of a memoji character wearing glasses showing a reflection of the online event's calendar date. The Verge reported that the image may be a hint, and questioned whether Apple could be getting ready to announce its long-rumored virtual reality or artificial reality glasses.

Apple also announced that it's accepting submissions for this year's Swift Student Challenge from now through April 18. Young developers are tasked in the challenge with creating an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within 3 minutes to show off their coding skills. Winners receive exclusive WWDC21 outwear, a pin set, and a one-year membership to the Apple Developer Program.

Apple added in the announcement that it is committing $1 million to SJ Aspires, an education and equity initiative launched by the City of San Jose, as part of its $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.