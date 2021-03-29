March 29 (UPI) -- Budget carrier Southwest Airlines announced on Monday that it's agreed to buy 100 Boeing 737 Max 7 aircraft as it looks to retire some of the older planes in its fleet.

The carrier said dozens of the newly bought planes were originally supposed to be Max 8 models, but will now be Max 7s.

The first deliveries are expected in 2022, Southwest said.

"As part of the agreement, the company also converted 70 Max 8 firm orders to Max 7 firm orders and added 155 Max options for Max 7 or Max 8 aircraft for years 2022 through 2029," the carrier said in a statement.

"Our refreshed order book with Boeing allows Southwest to preserve the low-cost advantages of a single fleet type," Chief Financial Officer Tammy Romo added.

"The balance of firm orders and options -- along with flexibility with 737-700 retirement plans -- allows the opportunity to manage our fleet needs over the next decade."

Southwest is one of four American carriers that fly the 737 Max, along with American, United and Alaska Airlines.

Carriers began returning the 737 Max to the skies late last year after the model was grounded worldwide for nearly two years -- over a software problem in its automated flight system that contributed to two crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed almost 350 people.

Boeing fixed the system and U.S. regulators recertified the plane for flight last year.

"Today's announcement reinforces the company's confidence in the 737 Max as the future of the Southwest fleet," the Dallas-based carrier added.

United Airlines said earlier this month it's agreed to buy another 25 Max airliners.