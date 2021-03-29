March 29 (UPI) -- North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis announced on Monday that he has prostate cancer, but is expecting to make a full recovery.

Tillis, a Republican who served in the House before winning a Senate seat in 2015, said he will have surgery next week.

Advertisement

"I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early and I can't emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are," Tillis said in a statement. "I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer.

"My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a [prostate] test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives."

Tillis won a tight race to keep his seat in November against Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham. It took a week to declare Tillis the winner but his victory was pivotal in helping Republicans force a 50-50 split with Democrats in the Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris will vote to break any ties.

Tillis received well-wishes from both sides of the aisle on Monday.

"North Carolina Democrats wish Sen. Thom Tillis a speedy and peaceful recovery," the North Carolina Democratic Party tweeted.