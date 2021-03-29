Czech businessman Petr Kellner was among five people who were killed over the weekend in a helicopter crash in Alaska. Photo by EPA-EFE/PPF Group

March 29 (UPI) -- A billionaire Czech businessman was among five people killed over the weekend in a helicopter crash in the Alaska mountains, officials say.

Authorities said the chopper crashed Saturday in the area of Knik Glacier, killing five of the six people on board. Knik Glacier is located in the far southeast Alaskan wilderness.

Officials identified the victims as Petr Kellner, 56, of the Czech Republic; Gregory Harms, 52, of Colorado; Benjamin Larochaix, 50, of the Czech Republic; Sean McManamy, 38, of Girdwood, Alaska; and pilot Zachary Russell, 33, of Anchorage.

Kellner was a billionaire businessman from the eastern European nation.

Forbes lists Kellner as the wealthiest man in the Czech Republic, worth more than $17 billion as the majority shareholder of the PPF investment group.

"His professional life was known for his incredible work ethic and creativity, but his private life belonged to his family," the PPF Group said in a statement on its website Monday.

Officials said the survivor is in stable condition at an Anchorage hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched investigators to Alaska to look into the crash.

"The group is believed to have been heliskiing in the area," the Alaska State Troopers said.