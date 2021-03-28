March 28 (UPI) -- New York lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize, tax and regulate recreational marijuana sales to people 21 and older in the state with a vote expected in the coming week.

State Senator Liz Kreuger and Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes announced the language of the three-way agreement on Saturday which included provisions to reinvest revenue in communities affected by the war on drugs, provide opportunities to participate in the sale of marijuana, eliminate criminal records related to marijuana sales and provide protection for consumers.

Advertisement

"The final bill provides long awaited marijuana justice for New Yorkers and makes significant steps and investments to begin to address the generational devastation caused by marijuana prohibition and mass incarceration," said Peoples-Stokes.

The bill would seek to direct 40% of revenue to communities disproportionately affected by the policing of marijuana sales and use including funding for schools and public education as well as drug treatment, prevention and education.

It would also create equity programs to provide loans, grants and incubator programs for businesses, set a goal of 50% of licenses going to equity applicants as well as eliminate penalties for possession of less than three ounces of cannabis and automatically expunge records for people with previous convictions for decriminalized activities.

Further, the state would establish an Office of Cannabis Management and Cannabis Advisory Board to oversee sales and licensing while establishing a 9% sales tax an additional 4% tax split between localities and an additional tax based on THC content.

"When this bill becomes law, New York will be poised to implement a nation-leading model for what marijuana legalization can look like," said Kreuger.

Lawmakers said a vote is expected next week and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that he looks forward to signing the bill into law.

For generations, too many New Yorkers have been unfairly penalized for the use and sale of adult-use cannabis, arbitrarily arrested and jailed with harsh mandatory minimum sentences," he said. "After years of tireless advocacy and extraordinarily hard work, that time is coming to an end in New York State."

The bill has received some opposition from the American Medical Association, some police groups and the state Parent Teacher Association, which expressed concern it would not adequately penalize those who sell marijuana to children.

Fourteen other states as well as the District of Columbia have legalized marijuana for recreational and not just medical use. Virginia passed legislation last month though it won't take effect until 2024.

Under federal law, marijuana is still a Schedule I illegal substance.