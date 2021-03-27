March 27 (UPI) -- At least two people died and eight others were injured in multiple shootings overnight in Virginia Beach, local police said.

The Virginia Beach police Chief Paul Neudigate told WAVY-TV there were at least three shootings late Friday in the oceanfront area of the city.

Advertisement

Police received an initial report of a shooting near the intersection of 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue, where eight people sustained injuries.

Neudigate said the injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening.

While at the scene, police heard gunshots about a block away, near the intersection of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue. That scene involved an officer-involved shooting in which a "male suspect" died.

The officer involved in that shooting was placed on administrative assignment pending the results of an investigation into the incident, per standard procedure.

WAVY reported a woman also died from a gunshot wound in an incident that didn't appear to be related to either the officer-involved shooting or the initial location near Atlantic Avenue.

RELATED Jacob Blake sues Wisconsin officer for excessive use of force in shooting

"What you can see if we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach," Neudigate said. "Many different crime scenes."

Among the injured was a police a police officer, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

"This is an active investigation, which is being conducted by the Virginia Beach Police Departments Detective Bureau as well as the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney and the Virginia Beach Police Department's Office of Internal Affairs," VBPD said.