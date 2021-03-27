March 27 (UPI) -- Police have released the names of the two people killed and three who were arrested in connection with multiple shootings in Virginia Beach Friday.

In a Saturday press release, the Virginia Beach Police Department said Deshayla E. Harris, 29, of Norfolk, and Donovon W. Lynch, 25, of Virginia Beach, were killed in separate shootings on the city's oceanfront Friday night.

Police said they have arrested Ahmon Jahree Adams, 22, of Chesapeake; Nyquez Tyyon Baker, 18, of Virginia Beach; and Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., 20, of Virginia Beach.

There were three shootings in the area Friday. The first injured eight people and the second two each killed one person.

WAVY-TV reported that Harris was a bystander during one shooting incident, and that Lynch was shot and killed by a police officer.

In a Saturday briefing, police said the shootings are all still under investigation.

They noted that the first incident appeared to have been a physical fight that escalated with gunfire and said Harris appeared to be "an innocent victim that was probably struck by stray gunfire in some regard."

With regard to Lynch's death, police said the officer was wearing a body camera at the time of the shooting but that it was not activated.

They also said a firearm was found in the vicinity of the shooting but that it is not clear whether Lynch was armed at the time of the shooting.