March 27 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman who worked as a translator for the U.S. military in Iraq has pleaded guilty to giving classified defense information to a man connected to an Iran-backed group designated as a terrorist by the U.S. government, the Justice Department said.

Mariam Thompson, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of delivering national defense information to aid a foreign government. She faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

The Justice Department said she gave information, including the names of human assets, to a Lebanese man with ties to Hezbollah whom she was romantically interested in.

"Thompson jeopardized the lives of members of the U.S. military as well as other individuals supporting the United States in a combat zone when she passed classified information to a person she knew was connected to Lebanese Hezbollah, a foreign terrorist organization which intended to use the information to hurt this country," said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers for the Justice Department's National Security Division.

"To describe this conduct is to condemn it. She will now be held to account for this disgraceful personal and professional betrayal of country and colleagues."

Thompson was arrested Feb. 27, 2020, at an overseas U.S. military facility where she worked and held a top secret government security clearance, prosecutors said. According to the complaint, she was assigned mid-December to a Special Operations Task Force facility in Erbil, Iraq.

Her arrest followed an investigation that revealed she began accessing classified information she had no need of within the Department of Defense systems on Dec. 30, 2019 -- a day after the U.S. military conducted airstrikes against Hezbollah in Iraq and the same day protesters stormed the U.S. embassy in the Middle Eastern country.

The complaint details that by Feb. 11, 2020, she had accessed roughly 57 files concerning eight human intelligence sources, including their real names, personal identification data, photographs and operations cables, among other information.

FBI agents performing a court-authorized search of her Erbil residence on Feb. 19 discovered a handwritten note in Arabic under her mattress that contained the real names of three human assets who were collecting information for the U.S. government, prosecutors said.

Darryl Coote contributed to this story.